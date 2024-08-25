23 Arrested, 11 Cases For Overpricing Essentials
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, Price Control Magistrates inspected 1,786 locations, leading to the arrest of 23 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Sunday that 11 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 1 million have been imposed for 186 instances of non-compliance.
The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.
Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected several tandoors and imposed fines on two tandoor owners. AC Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf carried out price inspections at restaurants and tandoors, resulting in a 50,000 rupee fine and the closure of one restaurant. AC Shalimar Anum Fatima made an inspection visit to Singhpora Market, reviewed the prices of tomatoes, potatoes, and onions, and instructed the Secretary of the Market Committee to ensure compliance with government rates. She also closed two shops on Bhaini Road and GT Road Baghbanpura for violating price regulations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT9 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions19 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather3 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure3 hours ago