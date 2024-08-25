23 arrested, 11 cases for overpricing essentials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, Price Control Magistrates inspected 1,786 locations, leading to the arrest of 23 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Sunday that 11 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 1 million have been imposed for 186 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected several tandoors and imposed fines on two tandoor owners. AC Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf carried out price inspections at restaurants and tandoors, resulting in a 50,000 rupee fine and the closure of one restaurant. AC Shalimar Anum Fatima made an inspection visit to Singhpora Market, reviewed the prices of tomatoes, potatoes, and onions, and instructed the Secretary of the Market Committee to ensure compliance with government rates. She also closed two shops on Bhaini Road and GT Road Baghbanpura for violating price regulations.