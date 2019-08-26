UrduPoint.com
23 Arrested, 8.533-kg Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:07 PM

23 arrested, 8.533-kg narcotics seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested 23 suspected drug-traffickers including five women and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 23 suspected drug-traffickers including five women and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that during a continuing drive, different police teams conducted raids at various places, arrested the accused and recovered 7.

798 kilograms of hashish, 735 grams of heroin, 110 bottles of liquor, seven pistols of 30-bore, two rifles of 7mm and one gun of 12-bore from their possession.

Those arrested were Safdar Khan, Saleem Rehman, Ghulam Sajjad, Usman, Imran, Saddam Hussain, Sanaullah, Adnan, Hasrat Bibi, wife of Fakhar Abbas, Asia Bibi, wife of Ejaz, Farzana Kausar alias Guddo, Qaisar Bibi, Shazia Bibi, wife of Nasar Abbas, and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

