23 arrested for profiteering, poor cleanliness conditions in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 23 persons for profiteering, poor cleanliness conditions and not displaying official price list from different localities of the district on Tuesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mina Zahir inspected different shops on University Road and arrested 11 persons for profiteering, poor cleanliness conditions and not displaying official price-list.

Similarly, AAC, Asif Iqbal inspected different shops on Kohat Road and arrested 12 persons for profiteering and erecting of encroachments.