23 arrested over gambling charges

(@FahadShabbir)

Raza Abad police arrested 23 alleged gamblers, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Raza Abad police arrested 23 alleged gamblers, here on Monday.

A spokesman said that ASI Farhan Ali, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a den in Raza Abad and nabbed 23 people including Bilal, etc.

from the spot, whereas two accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from them and started investigation after registering a case against the accused including den operator Zakaullah alias Kodu, he added.