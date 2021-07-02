23 arrested; over nine kg charras, 52 liquor bottles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 23 accused besides recovering 52 bottles of liquor, over nine kg charras and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police rounded up two bootleggers namely Zahid Ali and Rizwan Hanif and recovered 45 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Morgah Police held Muhammad Javed and recovered six liters liquor while Rawat police apprehended Naveed Akhtar for having seven liters liquor. Race Course police sent behind the bars an accused namely Nadir Khan for carrying two liquor bottles. Airport police netted Jibran and Nasir with two liquor bottles.

Sadiqabad police held a drug peddler namely Waqar Nisar and seized 2400 grams charras.

Pirwadhai police arrested Arif Khan for having 1340 grams charras while Gunjmandi police netted Luqman and recovered 1530 grams charras.

Naseerabad police nabbed Irfan Khan for possessing 1200 grams charras. Kotli Sattian police also recovered 1160 grams charras from the possession of Siraj ul Haq.

Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian police arrested Ali Raza, islam Gul, Muhammad Bilal, Zahid Abdullah, Toseef Anjum, Amad Amir and Mehtab on recovery of 280, 220, 210, 400, 230 and 190 grams charras respectively.

Westridge and Rawat police arrested Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Shakeel for running illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

Gujar Khan police arrested Nabeel Sajid and recovered 20 rounds of 12 bore from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.