23 Arrested, Weapons, Narcotics Seized In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

The police on Friday arrested 23 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders, in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested 23 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders, in the district.

A police spokesperson said officials arrested three proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers besides recovering 1.

7 16 kg �hashish and 281 litres of liquor.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the�police arrested six accused and recovered five pistols, a rifle and several rounds.

Meanwhile, the police conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accusedbesides recovering 250 kites and other items.

