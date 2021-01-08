23 Arrested, Weapons, Narcotics Seized In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested 23 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders, in the district.
A police spokesperson said officials arrested three proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers besides recovering 1.
7 16 kg �hashish and 281 litres of liquor.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the�police arrested six accused and recovered five pistols, a rifle and several rounds.
Meanwhile, the police conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accusedbesides recovering 250 kites and other items.