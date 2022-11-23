UrduPoint.com

23 Beggars, 19 Homeless People Shifted To Panagah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

23 beggars, 19 homeless people shifted to Panagah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :At least 23 professional beggars and 19 homeless people were shifted to Panagah (shelter home) near the General Bus Stand, here on Wednesday.

The anti-beggary squads caught 23 more professional beggars including 15 women, six men and two transgender from Sargodha Road, Millat Town, Allied Mor, Chenab Chowk, Station Chowk, Jhang Road, D-Ground, Samundri Road, Jarranwala Road and other public places.

Meanwhile, the social welfare teams shifted 19 homeless passengers to Panagah from different roads to provide them comfortable accommodation to spend winter night during the last 12 hours.

The people were picked from footpaths and green-belts and shifted to safe haven through free shuttle service of the district administration where they would be served with launch, dinner besides providing them beds to stay at night, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

Related Topics

Road Jhang Sargodha Samundri Women From

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

1 hour ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

1 hour ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.