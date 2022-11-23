23 beggars, 19 homeless people shifted to Panagah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :At least 23 professional beggars and 19 homeless people were shifted to Panagah (shelter home) near the General Bus Stand, here on Wednesday.

The anti-beggary squads caught 23 more professional beggars including 15 women, six men and two transgender from Sargodha Road, Millat Town, Allied Mor, Chenab Chowk, Station Chowk, Jhang Road, D-Ground, Samundri Road, Jarranwala Road and other public places.

Meanwhile, the social welfare teams shifted 19 homeless passengers to Panagah from different roads to provide them comfortable accommodation to spend winter night during the last 12 hours.

The people were picked from footpaths and green-belts and shifted to safe haven through free shuttle service of the district administration where they would be served with launch, dinner besides providing them beds to stay at night, said a spokesperson for the district administration.