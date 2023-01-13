23 beggars arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration along with social welfare department arrested 23 beggars during an on going anti-begging campaign here in the city during last 48 hours.

In line with the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar along with the teams of social welfare department, traffic and district police conducted raids in the areas of Ghala mandi chowk, Pull-Aik Nikapura, Bhagowal road, Aimenabad road, Doburji chowk, Gulshan Iqbal park, Akbarabad chowk and Hajipura road and detained 23 professional beggars.

The team shifted them to concerned police stations.

'More than 70 beggars were arrested so far during the campaign',said spokesperson on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of the anti-begging committee for its vigorous and successful operations.