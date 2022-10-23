23 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty-three beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that a vigorous campaign was launched against habitual beggars on special directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh.

A special squad rounded up seven male, 14 female and two transgender beggars from Sargodha Road, Allied Mor, Millat Chowk, Jhang Road, Chenab Club Chowk and Station Chowk.

Out of those, 17 beggars were shifted to a shelter home of General Bus Stand whereas six were sent behind bars as they were already issued repeated warnings.

Cases were also got registered against them while further action was under progress, he added.