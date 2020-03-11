UrduPoint.com
23 Booked Over Attack On Police In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Mureedwala police have booked 23 persons on the charge of attacking police team and getting free two accused of dacoity case

Police said on Wednesday that SHO Mureedwala police station Asif Nawab along with his team conducted raid at a house in Chak No.476-GB to arrest two accused of dacoity case- Bilal and Javaid.

When the police team entered the house, about two dozens men and women including relatives of the accused attacked the police team.

The accused also thrashed the policemen and tore uniform of constable Ghufran Anjum, in addition to getting both arrested freed from police custody.

The police registered a case against 23 accused including Bilal, Sarwar, Dawood, Ali Sher, Aslam, Anwar, Shakoor, Ismaeel, etc.

Raids are being conducted for the arrest of accused.

