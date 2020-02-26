23 booked over water, power theft in Sargodha

FESCO task force and Irrigation authorities have caught twenty three person involved in electricity and water theft across the district

Police source said on Wednesday that FESCO task force have conducted raids at village Miana Hazara, Badar Ranjha, Naseer Pur Kalan, Bakho Wala, Hujjan, Mateela, 128 SB and others areas of the district and red handed caught 17 people over stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Irrigation authorities also arrested twenty six farmers over illegally watering the farms from government canal.

They were: Azhar, Asif, Mubashir, Alyas, Imran, Asad, Iqbal, Tariq, Wasif Maseeh, Saqib, Fazal and others.

On the separate reports of authorities police have registered separate cases.