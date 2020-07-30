UrduPoint.com
23 Buses, Vans Impounded Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:36 PM

The district transport department issued challans of 65 vehicles including buses and vans and impounded 23 others over violation of the COVID-19 lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A team, headed by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zamir Hussain, during checking of violation of the SOPs in public transport, found that passenger were sitting in buses and vans without masks. The team imposed Rs 108,500 fine on transporters.

A team, headed by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zamir Hussain, during checking of violation of the SOPs in public transport, found that passenger were sitting in buses and vans without masks. The team imposed Rs 108,500 fine on transporters.

They also visited general bus stand, city terminal and other private transporter stands and checked fares lists and implementation of the SOPs.

