23 Cattle Pens Fined Rs 193,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

23 Cattle pens fined Rs 193,000

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Waste Management Company took strict notice of cattle pen in urban areas and imposed fine Rs 193,000 on holders of cattle pens.

According to official sources, 700 buffaloes are present in 23 different cattle pens near Head Naubahar.

Managing Director of Multan Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad Dogar instructed Enforcement Cell to initiate action and ensure removal of cattle pens as these were creating cleanliness problems and causing pollution in the area. Enforcement Cell imposed fine of Rs 193,000 on 23 cattle pens.

Waste Management Company also served notices to the holders of these cattle pens to shift their animals outside urban area.

