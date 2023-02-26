23 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 23 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers and criminals, the police arrested four proclaimed offenders wanted by police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police also apprehended four court absconders during the crackdown.

The police also arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered 180 litre liquor, two bottles of imported wine, 1.

170 kg Hashish and 21 grams Ice. While two illegal weapon holders were arrested with two pistols and rounds.

The police also nabbed five gamblers and recovered stake money and other paraphernalia from them.

Some of the criminals were identified as Aslam, Ahemd, Imaad, Umar, Furqan, Qurbaan Ali, Ghulam Rasool, Shakoor, Mehmood, Masood, Majed, Wasim, Waheed, Nadeem, Kamal,Akram and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.