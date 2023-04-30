UrduPoint.com

23 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 08:40 PM

23 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 23 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two notorious proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended three court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers and an illegal weapon holder were arrested with 30-litre of liquor, 530 gram of Hashish, one pistol and rounds.

Police have also apprehended nine kite sellers with kites and chemical string while five others were held for illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

