23 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 23 alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

According to police, the teams from different police stations including Bhera, City, Saddar, Sahiwal, Shahpur Saddar, Jhal Chakian and Factory Area conducted raids and arrested the accused.

The teams also recovered 12 pistols of 12-bore, bullets, 290-litre liquor and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Separate cases were registered at police stations concerned.