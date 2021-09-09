23 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:58 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 drug pushers and recovered 2.
09 Kg hashish and 41 litres liquor from their possession.
The police also held 8 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 12,400. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 7 pistols, 2 repeaters and a number of bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway.