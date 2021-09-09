23 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Thursday arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 drug pushers and recovered 2.

09 Kg hashish and 41 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 8 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 12,400. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 7 pistols, 2 repeaters and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.