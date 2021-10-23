23 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 2.

4 kg hashish and 225 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held one gambler and recovered Rs. 5,480 from him. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 6 pistols, two rifles, one repeater and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway, police said.