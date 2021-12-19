23 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 8 drug pushers and recovered 0.
2 Kg hashish and 149 litres liquor from their possession.
The police also held 4 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,920 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 5 pistols, 2 rifles and one kalashnikov from them.