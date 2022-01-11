UrduPoint.com

23 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 23 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 23 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Raiding teams of police nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 16 drug pushers and recovered 1.4 kg hashish and 180 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 7 people and recovered5 pistols, a gun, a rifle and a number of bullets from them.

