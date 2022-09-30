23 'criminals' held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 23 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

Raiding teams nabbed nine alleged drug-pushers and recovered 1.05-kg hashish and 64 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held five gamblers and recovered Rs 4,760 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered nine pistols and a number of bullets from them.