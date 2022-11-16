23 criminals held, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession in the district.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and eight drug pushers besides recovering 4.

6-kg hashish and 323 litres of liquor.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered Rs 5,420 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested six accused and recoveredfive pistols, one rifle and a number of rounds.