23 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 23 criminals, besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during separate raids conducted across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted by police in different cases. The police have also arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 33,660 and gambling material from their possession while four kite sellers were apprehended with kites and chemical thread during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were held with 1.280 kg Hashish and 72 litre liquor while three illegal weapon holders were held with two pistols, one rifle and rounds.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.