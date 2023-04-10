Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

23 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

23 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 23 criminals, besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during separate raids conducted across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted by police in different cases. The police have also arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 33,660 and gambling material from their possession while four kite sellers were apprehended with kites and chemical thread during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, six drug peddlers were held with 1.280 kg Hashish and 72 litre liquor while three illegal weapon holders were held with two pistols, one rifle and rounds.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

7 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

37 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.