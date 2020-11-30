23 development schemes of Bahawalpur division reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Development Working Committee reviewed the progress of 23 development schemes undergoing in Bahawalpur Division.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed 5 development schemes of Bahawalpur district, one of Bahawalnagar district and one revised schemes of Cholistan Development Authority. As many as 16 undergoing schemes of Public Health Engineering Department were also reviewed in the meeting. Commissioner directed timely completion of these development schemes. He also instructed concerned officers to ensure field visits to the sites of these development schemes in order to maintain the high quality of work.