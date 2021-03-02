UrduPoint.com
23 Direct Hooks Removed In Drive Against Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams of Mardan Circle Task Force along with Police Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power theft in the areas of Kash Korona, Par Hoti and Cantt sub divisions.

During Operation teams removed more than 23 direct hooks and referred the matter for registration of cases against them. Similarly, during operation seven defective meters were replaced while Rs 50,000 also recovered.

According to a spokesman of Pesco, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and once again warned power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

