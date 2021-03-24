UrduPoint.com
23 Direct Hooks Removed, Seven Defective Meters Replaced

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during the drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, Task Forces Mardan Circle Wednesday carried out operation and removed 23 direct hooks besides replacing seven defective meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during the drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, Task Forces Mardan Circle Wednesday carried out operation and removed 23 direct hooks besides replacing seven defective meters.

Task Forces in the areas of Majid Abad and Dosara removed 11 direct hooks. In the areas of Kash Korona of Par Hoti sub division removed 12 direct hooks and replaced seven defective meters.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities has warned to stop power pilferage.

