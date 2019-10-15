23 Dog-bite Cases Reported At Abbasi Shaheed Hospital In 8 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:56 PM
As many as 23 dog-bite cases were reported at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) during 8 hours on Monday night
Talking to APP, Resident Medical Officer of ASH Dr. Jahenzeb Tuesday said that 23 dog-bite victims including children and a police officer were shifted to the hospital from Liaquatabad and F.
C areas of the district Central.
He said that proper medical treatment was provided to the victims as they reached the hospital.
To a question about the unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine at thehospital, the RMO said, it was made available from private medical stores immediately and required treatment was provided to all dog-bite victims at the hospital.