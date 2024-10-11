23 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 23 accused besides recovering over three kg drugs, 100 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Sadiqabad, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Rawat and Kahuta police conducted raids and rounded up Yousaf, Usman Latif, Numan, Ali Raza, Ishtiaq, Akram, Saad Ali, Qadir, Israr, and Naveed and recovered over 100 liters liquor from their possession.
The spokesman said that in other raids, four drug peddlers were netted and police recovered three kg charras from their possession.
He informed that Race Course. Mandra, Wah Cantt and Bani police arrested Bilal Raza, Naveed, Kashif and Niaz Gul and recovered over three kg charras.
Six illegal weapon holders namely Zahid, Tayyab Shehzad, Abdullah, Abeel Khan, Numan Asif and Saif Ali were also arrested during special crackdown and police recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects eight meters2 minutes ago
-
PM's move to terminate 5 IPPs contracts praised22 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in shootout22 minutes ago
-
Road accident: 3 killed near Toba Tek Singh22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held22 minutes ago
-
IRCRA, BKUC conference promotes peace, environmental stewardship across nation22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to boost food, snack exports to gulf states32 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report regarding clashes during vote recount in NA 23132 minutes ago
-
Murder attempt: Police arrested accused32 minutes ago
-
13 held for carrying liquor32 minutes ago
-
ECOSF to hold webinar on `Enhancing Clinical Reasoning Skills’32 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam saddened by Elahi Buksh Soomro death42 minutes ago