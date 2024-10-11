Open Menu

23 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

23 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 23 accused besides recovering over three kg drugs, 100 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Sadiqabad, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Rawat and Kahuta police conducted raids and rounded up Yousaf, Usman Latif, Numan, Ali Raza, Ishtiaq, Akram, Saad Ali, Qadir, Israr, and Naveed and recovered over 100 liters liquor from their possession.

The spokesman said that in other raids, four drug peddlers were netted and police recovered three kg charras from their possession.

He informed that Race Course. Mandra, Wah Cantt and Bani police arrested Bilal Raza, Naveed, Kashif and Niaz Gul and recovered over three kg charras.

Six illegal weapon holders namely Zahid, Tayyab Shehzad, Abdullah, Abeel Khan, Numan Asif and Saif Ali were also arrested during special crackdown and police recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

