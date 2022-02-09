23 drug peddlers held; over 13 kg charras, 60 liters liquor, 15 liquor bottles recovered

Police have arrested 23 drug peddlers and drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kg charas, 60 liters liquor and 15 bottles of liquor from their possession, the police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 23 drug peddlers and drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kg charas, 60 liters liquor and 15 bottles of liquor from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Rattamral police held a female drug dealer and recovered 1200 grams charas. New Town police arrested Arslan for possessing 1800 grams charas while 1600 grams charras from Muhammad Atif.

Taxila police also recovered 1050 grams charras from Muhammad Shafique, 1140 grams charas from Gohar and 1100 grams from the possession of Muhammad Danish.

Wah Cantt police rounded up Muhammad Adeel on recovery of 1510 grams charras.

Jatli police netted Ansar Mehmood with 1300 grams charas and 530 grams from Husnain. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having liquor and drugs.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the arrested accused should be challaned with solid evidence so that they could be given the punishment of their crime.

Rawalpindi police were conducting crackdowns on drug mafia and no one would be allowed to involve in such illegal businesses, he added.