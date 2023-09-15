23 drug peddlers netted with 38 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 23 accused including two female drug smugglers on recovery of over 38 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Zar Shah Khan and recovered 5450 grams of charras, Ahtesham for having five kg charras, and a female drug smuggler namely Zubaida Bibi for possessing over 2 kg charras.

Sadiqabad police netted another female drug smuggler namely Sumaira Bibi and recovered 1750 grams of charras while Zahid on recovery of 1660 grams of charras and Amjad for having 1450 grams of charras were sent behind bars.

Similarly, Dhamial, Rattaamral, Chontra, Taxila, Mandra, Cantt, City, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Airport, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syedan police arrested Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Akram, Fayyaz, Muhammad Sarwar, Waqas, Abid, Saad Riaz, Bilal and others and seized over 21 kg charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.