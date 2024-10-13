23 essential crops set for Punjab winter cultivation season

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) As Punjab prepares for its winter cultivation season, a diverse range of crops is set to be planted, ensuring food security and economic stability for the region. With the colder months approaching, farmers are gearing up to sow key crops that are vital not only for local consumption but also for the national economy.

Agricultural expert Sajid Ur Rahman emphasizes the significance of these crops, particularly wheat, which will begin its cultivation in November. He projects an expected yield of 35 to 40 maunds per acre. As a Rabi crop, wheat is essential in Pakistan, serving as a staple food for the majority of the population. Wheat flour, or atta, constitutes 72% of the average caloric intake in the country, with Pakistan having the highest per capita wheat consumption globally at 124 kg annually. This underscores the crop's critical role in national food security and economic sustainability.

Wheat sowing occurs from November to December, with harvesting anticipated between April and May. However, Sajid notes that climate variations can significantly impact yields, making efficient farming practices and water management crucial.

Mustard will also be planted in October and November, with a projected yield of 10 to 15 maunds per acre, and harvesting expected by March. Another important crop, peas, will be sown in November and harvested by February or March, with an anticipated yield of 8 to 10 maunds per acre. Chickpeas and barley are also essential for local farmers, with sowing scheduled for November.

In terms of vegetable production, carrots, radishes, and spinach will be planted in October and November, providing vital nutrients throughout the winter months. These vegetables can be harvested within a few months, offering both sustenance and economic benefits to small-scale farmers.

Canola, sunflower, and fenugreek will also feature prominently this season. Canola is expected to yield 8 to 12 maunds per acre, with harvesting planned for March or April. These oilseeds are crucial for the edible oil industry, helping to reduce reliance on imports.

For lighter soils, cumin and fennel are being promoted. Cumin, sown from November 1 to November 30, is anticipated to yield 10 maunds per acre, with current market rates exceeding Rs 90,000 per maund.

Similarly, fennel, planted from October to November, promises a yield of 20 maunds per acre, with strong demand in the spice market.

Farmers are encouraged to adhere to recommended planting techniques and schedules to maximize productivity. Given the challenges posed by water scarcity, crops like fenugreek and cumin are well-suited to Punjab’s climate due to their low water requirements.

This diverse crop portfolio is essential for ensuring food security in the province, sustaining the agricultural economy, and providing nourishment to millions during the winter months. Emphasizing sustainable practices and climate adaptability will be crucial in addressing future agricultural challenges.

"As a farmer from Sargodha, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities we face each season. While I’m optimistic about the upcoming winter crops, like wheat and mustard, the unpredictability of weather and water scarcity remain constant concerns. Embracing modern farming techniques and staying informed about market trends has helped my family and me adapt. With proper support and sustainable practices, I believe we can not only secure our livelihoods but also contribute to the region’s food security and economic growth" said Haji Muhammad Khan responding to a question by APP.

Farmers have expressed their satisfaction with the government's initiatives to reduce electricity tariff prices. This measure is expected to significantly lower their production costs, especially for those relying on tube wells for irrigating their crops.

As Punjab embarks on this crucial planting season, the collaboration between farmers, agricultural experts, and government bodies will be vital in navigating the challenges ahead. Investing in research and development for drought-resistant crop varieties and innovative irrigation techniques can further enhance yields and resilience against climate fluctuations. By fostering a culture of sustainable agriculture, Punjab can not only meet its food needs but also pave the way for a more secure future for its farming communities.