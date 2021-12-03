UrduPoint.com

23 Fined For Polluting Environment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:11 PM

At least 23 persons were fined Rs 211,850 for polluting the environment in Faisalabad on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :At least 23 persons were fined Rs 211,850 for polluting the environment in Faisalabad on Thursday.

A spokesman for the administration said teams of district government found five brick-kilns, two industrial units and 15 vehicles emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

One farmer was also caught setting residue of his crop on fire despite a ban on it.

The teams imposed Rs 200,000 on kiln owners and Rs 11,850 on industrial units, vehicles and farmer collectively, he added.

