Open Menu

23 Flood Relief Camps Set Up In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 06:05 PM

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

As many as 23 flood relief camps have been established to keep people safe from floods at the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 23 flood relief camps have been established to keep people safe from floods at the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Flood relief camps are located in Bahawalpur at Government Girls Elementary school Mari Qasim Shah, Government Girls High School Jhok Shera, Government Boys High School Fattuwali, Government Primary School Kadirabad and The Learning School Baqirpur Bypass Road.

Flood relief camps are also active at Government High School Dera Bukha, Government High School Jhangiwala Government Girls High School Fatawali, Primary Health Center Shahpur, and Primary Health Center Jamalpur in the Bahawalpur Sadar area.

Medical camps are also established in the flood relief camps. A maximum stock of medicines is available in the medical camps and medical officers and paramedical staff are performing their duties in the medical camp.

Livestock veterinary camps are established in camps where medicines and food for animals are also available.

Related Topics

Flood Road Jamalpur Bahawalpur Shahpur From Government

Recent Stories

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to co ..

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to cover UAE, Middle East

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revo ..

Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revolutionary changes in the regio ..

2 minutes ago
 Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

19 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

19 minutes ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

19 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

19 minutes ago
IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

21 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

21 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

27 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

27 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

27 minutes ago
 98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan