23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 23 flood relief camps have been established to keep people safe from floods at the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 23 flood relief camps have been established to keep people safe from floods at the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Flood relief camps are located in Bahawalpur at Government Girls Elementary school Mari Qasim Shah, Government Girls High School Jhok Shera, Government Boys High School Fattuwali, Government Primary School Kadirabad and The Learning School Baqirpur Bypass Road.

Flood relief camps are also active at Government High School Dera Bukha, Government High School Jhangiwala Government Girls High School Fatawali, Primary Health Center Shahpur, and Primary Health Center Jamalpur in the Bahawalpur Sadar area.

Medical camps are also established in the flood relief camps. A maximum stock of medicines is available in the medical camps and medical officers and paramedical staff are performing their duties in the medical camp.

Livestock veterinary camps are established in camps where medicines and food for animals are also available.