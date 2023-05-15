23 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Monday imposed fine on 23 food points over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 219,000 on 23 food outlets over violation.

The PFA teams discarded 135-litre adulterated milk, 62-litre sub-standard beverages, 15-litre unhygienic oil, 14-kg yogurt, 04-kg sweets and 02-kg tea leaflet while 62 warning notices were issued to the violators in the division.