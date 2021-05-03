23 foreign funded projects worth US$ 2.16bn in progress in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 23 foreign funded development projects with estimated cost of US$ 2618 million were in progress in various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

This was told during a progress review meeting on foreign funded development projects that held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair on Monday. The meeting discussed new projects to be initiated in next two years period Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Umar Ayub, Provincial Cabinet Members Shaukat Yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Riaz Khan and high officials of federal and provincial government attended the meeting.

The meeting agreed to initiate multiple projects in various sectors including economic revival, employment opportunities, poverty alleviation and communications sectors under foreign funded program.

These aforementioned projects included KP Hydro Power & Renewable Energy, FATA Infrastructure Project, KP education Sector Program, KP Reconstruction Program, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, KP Integrated Tourism Project, Social Health Protection and others.

The meeting also informed that a total 0f 27 projects in various sectors worth 2451 million $ were in pipeline. These projects included Balakot Hydro Power Development, Kurram Tangi Water Resources Project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project, Mohmand Hydro power project, Rural Economic Transformation Project and others.

The forum was apprised that in the next two years, projects for construction of 5,000 Kilometers farms to market roads, strengthening of irrigation system and construction of irrigation channels projects would be launched.

It was further told that cold storage would be set up for preservation of fruits and vegetables.

On the occasion, the forum decided that soft loans would be provided to small business owners with the aim to create maximum job opportunities and alleviate poverty in the province.

Moreover, multiple projects of drinking water supply would be launched in order to provide clean drinking water to both urban and rural set-ups of the province.

The forum decided that the provincial government would identify developmental projects in those sectors and share the same with Economic Affairs Division for onward processing.

It was agreed in the meeting that construction of hydro power projects and promotion of tourism in merged areas would be focused while a major project would be launched to strengthen/ improve transmission and distribution of power system in merged areas.

The meeting was told that Cities Improvement Project would be initiated in order to ensure provision of civic facilities to the most populous districts of the province.

During the meeting, also decided that a monthly review meeting would be held of provincial departments and concerned federal entities to ensure practical progress on those proposed projects.

It was also decided to hold a donors conference regarding the foreign funded projects by the end of this month. The meeting was told that the progress on the implementation of foreign funded projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was better than other provinces.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to focus on backward areas of the province along with newly merged districts under the foreign funded program.

He also directed that concerned federal and provincial authorities to take necessary steps to ensure timely completion of all ongoing developmental projects and to remove the bottlenecks hindering progress on the completion of foreign funded projects.