23 gang smashed, 61 outlaws arrested in May

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Iqbal Town division police smashed 23 criminal gangs by arresting their 61 members and recovered looted property worth millions of rupees in May.

A police spokesperson said here Saturday that police teams recovered looted property worth about Rs 42.3 million from the possession of the accused which included 3 cars, 68 motorcycles, 8 rickshaws, 2 Mazda loaders, 1 bus, 2 trucks, 14 cell phones, 7 buffaloes, 6 cows, 2 calves, 3 goats, 7 solar plates, 8 batteries, 1 air-conditioner, 2 washing machines, 6 refrigerators, 280 kg iron, gold ornaments and Rs 3.

3 million in cash.

Meanwhile, Iqbal town division police traced 157 cases including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, dacoity-cum-murder, theft, abduction etc during the month.

The police also nabbed 203 proclaimed offenders including 42 of A-category, 281 court absconders and 87 target offenders. They also arrested 126 drug peddlers and recovered 35kg hashish, 3kg bhikhi, 1901 litre liquor. Over 171 other outlaws were also nabbed with 50 Kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 7 guns, and 103 pistols while 26 gamblers were also held during the month.