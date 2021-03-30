UrduPoint.com
23 Head Constables Promoted In Sargodha Division

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:29 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan on Tuesdayordered the promotion of 23 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts.

The DPC meeting was attended by district police officers- Zulfiqar Ahmed (Sargodha), Tahir Rehman Khan (Bhakkar), Muhammad Naveed (Khushab) and Capt (r) Mustansir Feroz of Mianwali district.

More Stories From Pakistan

