23 head constables promoted in Sargodha division

On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan on Tuesdayordered the promotion of 23 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan on Tuesdayordered the promotion of 23 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts.

The DPC meeting was attended by district police officers- Zulfiqar Ahmed (Sargodha), Tahir Rehman Khan (Bhakkar), Muhammad Naveed (Khushab) and Capt (r) Mustansir Feroz of Mianwali district.