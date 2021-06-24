UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23 Held, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

23 held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 23 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and five drug pushers and recovered 2.27-kg hashish and 10 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapon-holders, police arrested 10 persons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

4 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

19 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

34 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

6 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

6 minutes ago

Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.