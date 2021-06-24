23 held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 23 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and five drug pushers and recovered 2.27-kg hashish and 10 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapon-holders, police arrested 10 persons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.