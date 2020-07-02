23 held during crackdown against criminals, drug pushers in Capital

Islamabad Police have arrested 23 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher and criminal elements and recovered cash, two stolen bikes, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 23 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher and criminal elements and recovered cash, two stolen bikes, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz along with others conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of alcohol. Police team also arrested a bootlegger namely Sohail Gul and recovered 60 liters alcohol from him.

Police team also nabbed Amanat during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Sihala Inspector Malik Muhammad Bashir arrested four members of criminal gang. They have been identified as Afzal, Rafaqat, Waseem and Khurram and recovered weapons from their possession. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is under way from them.

SP (Saddar- Circle) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted police team including SHO Shalimar police station Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah along with others which arrested a bootlegger namely Nazeer and recovered 30 bottles of wine and stickers from him.

Ppolice team also arrested three drug peddlers Ogun, Obibetter and Habib and recovered 1.300 kilogram hashish, 20 gram coacine from them.

Ramnana police arrested accused Naveed and recovered 140 gram hashish from him.

Noon police arrested acused Shahzad and recovered 10 bottle wine from him. Shams Colony police arrested accused Akhtar Zaman and recovered 125 gram hashih from him.

Koral police arrested accused Bilal Gul and Qasim and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Lohi Bher police arrested three bike lifters namely Gul Zaib, Danyal and Faisla Mehmood and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed six proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.