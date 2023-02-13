23 held for gambling in Faisalabad

Mansoorabad police arrested 23 people on the charge of gambling on roosters' fight in Chak No.203-RB Malikpur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested 23 people on the charge of gambling on roosters' fight in Chak No.203-RB Malikpur.

Police said on Monday that on information that a number of people were betting on roosters' fight in Chak No.203-RB Malikpur, the police conducted a raid and arrested 23 people.

The accused were identified as Amjad Ali, Saleem, Muhammad Saeed, Sufiyan, Riaz, Shahid, Abdur Rehman, Usman, Jahanzaib, Shabbir, Habib Ullah, Ejaz Ahmad, Hamid, Aurangzaib, Shafa Ullah, Suleman, Adeel, Akhtar Abbas, Adnan, Ghulam Murtaza, Rashid, Muzammal and Tanvir Ahmad.

The police recovered stake money of Rs15,000, mobile phones and other itemsfrom the accused.