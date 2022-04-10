UrduPoint.com

23 Held In Ongoing Drive Against Professional Beggars

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns against professional beggars on Sunday, arrested 23 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Anti-Beggars Squad, the respective police teams took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special Anti-Beggar Squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city who not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that not to serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

