23 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 4 drug pushers and recovered 20 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 4 gamblers with stake money of Rs 6,000.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 people and recovered seven pistols,2 rifles, a klashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.