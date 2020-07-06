23 held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 23 people including 6 proclaimed offenders and recovered cash, narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of Minawali Sadr, Makarwal, Mouch, Dawood, Bangi Khel, Piplan conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused and recovered 4.6 kg hashish, 9 pistols 30 bore, 6 guns 12 bore, 2 riffles 44 bore, 1 kalashnikov, 1 stolen motorbike and Rs 40,000 from them.

The police have also arrested six proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession. The POs identified as Khalas Khan, Ather Khan, Khalid Zaman, Mansoor Hanan, Faisal Hanan, Sajjad Hussain were involved in murder, attempt to murder and robbery cases.

Other criminals were identified as Muhammad Arif, Noor Muhammad, Mubarak Khan, Shifa Ullah, Inamullah, Asif, Muhammad Mehbooband others.

Cases have been registered.