23 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Published March 18, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 23 accused and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from them.

Police said that during an ongoing operation on drug peddlers and criminals, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 23 accused, besides recovering 10.

7-kg hashish, 310-litres liquor and six pistols 30-bore from them.

They were identified as -- Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Rizwan, Umar, Naseer Ahmed, Amir Shahzad, Qaisar, Sajjad Hussain, Qasim, Bashir, Ameer, Shamash, Safdar and others--.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way.

