23 held with drugs, weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 23 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and 7 drug pushers and recovered 2.

5 Kg hashish and 136 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 3 gamblers with stake money of Rs 3,500. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 3 guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.