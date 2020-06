23 hotspots in Faisalabad district under smart lockdown

Twenty-three hotspots in Faisalabad district have been put under smart lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Twenty-three hotspots in Faisalabad district have been put under smart lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

These hotspots include Chowk Clock Tower and surroundings bazaars, Jhal Market, Warispura Gol, D-Type Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony residential and business areas, Razaabad, Samanabad and Main Bazaar Mansoorabad residential and business areas, Tata Bazaar Factory Area, Raza Garden, Eden Garden, Abdullah Garden, Al-Najaf Colony, Saddar Bazaar in Ghulam Muhammadabad, Madina Chowk and E-Block, Muslim Town No 1 and B-Block in tehsil city.

In tehsil Sadar, Dijkot business areas, Karkhana Bazaar, Anarkali Bazaar and Jamil Market, Main Bazaar Dhandra and Masjidwala Bazaar in Sadhar, Main Bazaar Pansara and Bhoana Road, Main Bazaar business areas in Aminpur Bangla.

In tehsil Jaranwala, from Pakistani Gate to Abdullah, Gurdwara Bazaar to New Bazaar, Lahore Road Jaranwala, Main Bazaar in Khurrianwala, Sultan Market, New Shopping Center and Main Bazaar Makoana, mobile Market in Tehsil Tandlianwala , Mahi Chowk to Mandir Chowk and Rail Bazaar I and II, Main Bazaar in Tehsil Chak Jhumra and Commercial Areas of Kutchehri Bazaar, Rajbah Road, Chakki Bazaar and Main Bazaar in Tehsil Samundari.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, accompanied by senior officers of Pakistan Army, visited different areas of the city and checked the implementation of 144 CrCP.

They visited Chowk Clock Tower, Adjacent Bazaars, Razaabad Main Bazaar, Saddar Bazaar Ghulam Muhammadabad and other areas. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also with them.