23 Illegal Hunters Caught In Gujranwala Region

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Director General Wildlife and Parks Punjab, Malik Sanaullah Khan spear headed a campaign in Sialkot and Narowal districts which fall in Gujranwala region and arrested 23 persons involved in illegal hunting and trade of precious animals during the month of September

The teams of Wildlife department imposed fine amounting to Rs 236,000 in the two districts, stated a handout issue here on Friday.

Punjab Wildlife and Parks department on the direction of Secretary forests, wildlife and fisheries Punjab Shahid Zaman launched the campaign.

According to details, the team conducted raids in various areas of Sialkot region and arrested 12 people over illegal hunting of falcons, besides nabbing four illegal birds sellers, two illegal hunters of birds, two illegal sellers of deer and imposed Rs.

181,000 fine in the Sialkot region.

Similarly, the team of Narowal region arrested five persons over illegal hunting of falcons and wildlife, and imposed fine Rs. 25,000. The team recovered a lion from private ownership and shifted it to Safari zoo, besides imposing Rs.10,000 fine on the person involved.

Meanwhile, Director General Wildlife Multan region arrested two persons over illegal selling of birds.

Further investigation was underway.

