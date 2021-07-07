23 kanals land worth Rs 80 mln retrieved from land grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown against land grabbers and retrieved 23 kanals state land worth Rs 80 million at Mouza Durana Langana here on Wednesday.

The land was situated in the centre of developed societies while pipe factory which was set up illegally at the site was also demolished.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair in which police and revenue staff also participated.