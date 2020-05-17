2.3 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 6 arrested

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them from Kundian , Kala Bagh and Chappri police limits.

Police sources said Sunday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi during continued operation against drug pushers and criminals the Kala Bagh, Kundian and Chappri police teams have conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested 6 accused and recovered 2.

3 Kilogram Hashish, 1 Revolver 32 bore, 2 Kalashnikov and 1 Carbine from their possession.

They were; Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Nadeem alis Pasha, Shamas Din, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Ibrar and Doulat Kan.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.