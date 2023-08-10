23 KP cabinet members resigned

23 out of 25 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker cabinet on Thursday tendered resignations

The caretaker chief minister had invited the cabinet members for tea here and informed them that the Election Commission had written a letter to seek resignations from members having political affiliations.

According to CM Secretariat Pir Haroon Shah, Fazl Elahi, Himayatullah, Taj Muhammad, Zafar Mahmood and Rehmat islam Khattak were among the members who tendered resignations.