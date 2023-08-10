Open Menu

23 KP Cabinet Members Resigned

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 07:45 PM

23 KP cabinet members resigned

23 out of 25 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker cabinet on Thursday tendered resignations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :23 out of 25 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker cabinet on Thursday tendered resignations.

The caretaker chief minister had invited the cabinet members for tea here and informed them that the Election Commission had written a letter to seek resignations from members having political affiliations.

According to CM Secretariat Pir Haroon Shah, Fazl Elahi, Himayatullah, Taj Muhammad, Zafar Mahmood and Rehmat islam Khattak were among the members who tendered resignations.

